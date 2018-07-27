Surrey man charged in West Kelowna murder of woman

Tejwant Danjou’s case to Aug. 2 and a bail hearing will be set in the near future.

By Cheryl Wierda

The Surrey man accused of killing a woman at the West Kelowna Best Western hotel this week made his first appearance before a judge Wednesday afternoon.

Tejwant Danjou, who is accused of second degree murder in the death of Rama Gauravarapu, sat quietly in the prisoner’s box as the court discussed when his case should return before a judge.

Dressed in a plaid button-down shirt and grey pants, the clean-shaven man nodded at a pair of men in the gallery as an article student appearing by phone for Danjou’s lawyer waited for clarification about when the case should return to court. Defence had wanted to return in a week, while Crown had asked for a two week adjournment to obtain particulars in the case.

Defence also noted that they wanted to schedule a bail hearing in Supreme Court “as soon as possible,” but they are still preparing the application for the hearing.

In the end, the judge decided to put over Danjou’s case to Aug. 2 and a bail hearing will be set in the near future.

Danjou, who marks his 69th birthday this year, has been in custody since being arrested earlier this week.

On Sunday night, police were called to a hotel in the 3400-block of Carrington Road after a report of a woman in need of assistance.

Staff Sgt. Annie Linteau said police discovered a deceased woman when they arrived and arrested a man a short distance away.

A woman staying in a hotel room adjacent to where Gauravarapu was said that paramedics worked on her for some time.

Gauravarapu had been a financial planner at a Surrey Royal Bank branch for 20 years. The branch was briefly closed as her co-workers grieved.

Linteau said the two were known to each other, and a code used on Danjou’s court file is reserved for cases where the victim and accused are in, or were previously in, a close and personal or intimate relationship.

Most Read