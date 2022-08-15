A man is presumed drowned after falling into the water at the downtown Kelowna marina Saturday evening. (Facebook)

A man is presumed drowned after falling into the water at the downtown Kelowna marina Saturday evening. (Facebook)

UPDATE: Surrey man who drowned in Kelowna marina recovered using underwater camera

The young man fell into the water on the evening of Aug. 13

UPDATE: 11 a.m.

The body of missing 26-year-old man from Surrey has been recovered from Okanagan Lake.

On the morning of Aug. 15, the Central Okanagan Search and Rescue (COSAR) attended the location where the male was last seen, at the Kelowna marina on Okanagan Lake.

Using an underwater drop camera, COSAR was able to locate the male victim.

“We are all saddened by this tragic outcome and we have offered all supports available to the man’s family” said Cst. Mike Della-Paolera, Kelowna RCMP Media Relations Officer.

The BC Coroners Service has conducted an investigation for this file and there is no on-going criminal investigation.

Original: 9a.m.

The RCMP has recovered the body of a young Surrey man who drowned in the Kelowna Marina of Okanagan Lake.

At 6:50 p.m. on Aug. 13, Kelowna RCMP responded to a call for a man who fell into the water at the marina gas bar and did not resurface.

Kelowna officers, COSAR and the Kelowna Fire Department were on scene all evening searching for the man.

More to come.

READ MORE: Young Surrey man drowning victim in Kelowna

@Rangers_mom
Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Breaking News

Previous story
Three large wildfires continue to burn in East Kootenay
Next story
Person of interest sought in death outside of Kelowna nightclub

Just Posted

L to R….Debbie Donnan and Mary Frick from Sew Creative. Quilt Guild members are: Pat C., Linda H., Haleen J., Tanis R., (Family Sash, Teen, and Kate) Maureen P, Eileen D., and Pat H.
A welcome to Canada gift for a Ukranian family in Kimberley

A large plume of smoke from the Connell Ridge wildfire could be seen from Cranbrook on Sunday, Aug. 14. Trevor Crawley photo.
Three large wildfires continue to burn in East Kootenay

Last year’s Black Spur Ultra Marathon in Kimberley. Courtesy Sinister Sports.
Black Spur Ultra Marathon at Kimberley Alpine Resort this weekend

Food Bank Manager Thom Tarte with two extraordinary volunteers, Barry Cummins and Dexter McArthur. Carolyn Grant photo
Kimberley Food Bank remodel making good progress