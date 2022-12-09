Surrey Mountie and Surrey Police Service officers on patrol together. (File photo)

Surrey Mountie and Surrey Police Service officers on patrol together. (File photo)

Surrey Mounties say Surrey Police Union shared ‘protected police information’ on social media

The Surrey RCMP says it has alerted Surrey Police Service to investigate

The Surrey RCMP says the Surrey Police Union has shared “protected police information” on social media and that the Surrey Police Service has been alerted to investigate.

“Surrey RCMP is aware of a photograph of protected police information shared by the Surrey Police Union on social media. The matter has been brought to the attention of Surrey Police Service to initiate and conduct an investigation,” Assistant Commissioner Brian Edwards, in charge of the Surrey RCMP, told the Now-Leader on Thursday.

“In addition, Surrey RCMP is simultaneously investigating the origin of the photograph and will conduct a security review of the incident.”

Surrey Police Service spokesman Ian MacDonald confirmed the RCMP’s request and is investigating.

“We’ve informed the Office of the Police Complaints Commission,” he said. “We are obviously going to investigate the incident but we’re also interested in the totality of the post, which would include staffing, which would include public safety and which would include officer safety. We’re interested in everything, not just the post itself.”

Paul Daynes, of Keep the RCMP in Surrey, characterized the information as “compromising, it could potentially compromise the anonymity of the individuals concerned. That’s my understanding.

“It’s a security code, it’s supposed to be internal, it’s not supposed to be put out there in the public,” he said. “I understand it’s a big deal, that’s all I understand.”

But the SPU’s president, Staff Sgt. Rick Stewart, said the image showing “alarming staffing levels” in the dispatch centre “is in no way confidential or protected.

“In fact, all union members have a fundamental right to report public safety concerns to their superiors and/or union leadership,” he said. “Further, this information has not been previously shared with the public, and at this critical juncture in history, the SPU strongly believes that transparency, openness and accountability must be the procedural principles that guide us. As such, we released the image in support of full disclosure and an honest debate surrounding the future of policing in Surrey.”


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram  and follow Tom on Twitter

SurreySurrey Police Servicesurrey rcmp

Previous story
Conroy brings rural perspective to B.C.’s bottom line, may expand speculation tax
Next story
Quebec judge authorizes class-action lawsuit against ‘addictive’ Fortnite video game

Just Posted

Cranbrook to get new disc golf course as part of latest Columbia Basin Trust grant funding. Paul Rodgers file.
CBT provides over $1 million to 16 outdoor activity spaces in the Kootenays

The southern mountain caribou, an iconic species for the Splatsin First Nation, is threatened with extinction, much to the dismay of the First Nation. (Province of B.C. photo)
Wildsight sends delegates to Biodiversity Conference in Montreal

Kimberley Search and Rescue extract sledders stuck in backcountry near Cranbrook. Kimberley SAR photo.
Lessons to be learned from early-winter Kimberley SAR rescue

The Kimberley Skating Club, which recently held its Winter Ice Show, is one of thenon-profit groups to benefit from provincial gaming funds. Photo submitted.
Cranbrook, Fernie, Kimberley organizations receive provincial community grants