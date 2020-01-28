Surrey ‘private instructor’ charged with two counts of sexual interference

Nader Abdulaziz, 78, has been charged

The Surrey RCMP’s Special Victim’s Unit is seeking information related to a sexual interference investigation involving a private instructor alleged to have abused two former students.

Surrey RCMP Corporal Elenore Sturko said investigators are not divulging what type of lessons were being taught “because it’s part of their hold-back so that they can confirm that the person has received instruction.”

“Investigators believe there may be more victims in the community and are encouraging anyone with more information to come forward,” she said.

Nader Abdulaziz, 78, has been charged with two counts of sexual interference following an investigation that began on July 9, 2019, when the RCMP learned of two youths allegedly being victimized between 2010 and 2012.

Sturko said the incidents are alleged to have occurred at a private residence in the Newton area, where the youths attended studies with a private instructor.

Staff Sergeant Lindsay O-Ruairc, of the Surrey RCMP Vulnerable Persons Section, said police “understand that reporting sexual interference can be difficult for victims” and “our investigators are compassionate and ready to listen, and we have victim services staff who can help support you throughout the process.”

Police ask anyone with information to call the Special Victim’s Unit at 604-599-0502.


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Earthquake on top of highway closure a wake up call for Island’s West Coast
Next story
Former UN committee member defends stance on B.C.’s Coastal GasLink pipeline

Just Posted

Purcell International Education, Kimberley Golf Club celebrate sale of course

PIE officially assumed control of the course on January 13.

Second annual Flannel Fest coming up in Kimberley

The family-friendly event takes place over the Valentines Day weekend.

KDCF helps Elks and Meals On Wheels work together

In November of 2019, the Kimberley and District Community Foundation (KDCF) distributed… Continue reading

Columbia Valley RCMP searching for missing Invermere woman

Police believe Belinda Eugene may be hitch hiking to the Kamloops area

City of Kimberley looks for alternatives to waste water treatment plant replacement

Potential cost of new plant is estimated at $50 million

VIDEO: Feds look to help 126 Canadians quarantined in China for coronavirus

China has confirmed more than 4,500 cases of the new virus, with more than 100 deaths

Sap thief taps Saanich park maple trees, faces hefty fine

One tree found with four taps in Mount Doug Park

B.C. reports first coronavirus in Vancouver region

First patient visited Wuhan, China, reported symptoms

Uber threatens legal action to ‘defend its right’ to operate in Surrey

‘I have no concerns,’ Mayor Doug McCallum replies

Victoria resident says WestJet employee uttered racist comment, refused to let her on plane

Customer claims she was told ‘You guys can’t handle your alcohol’ by WestJet employee

Bystander who tried to help dog being attacked not liable for its death: B.C. tribunal

Owner of dog killed tried to get $5,000 in damages from man who tried to save it

INFOGRAPHIC: See how fast your B.C. city grew in 2019

The province’s fastest-growing municipalities were located on Vancouver Island

Landowner hearings begin for Trans Mountain expansion in Alberta

Detailed route talks start in Spruce Grove, in B.C. communities soon

Alessia Cara to host and perform at 2020 Juno Awards

Multi-platinum Canadian singer-songwriter also up for six awards, including Artist of the Year

Most Read