Surrey RCMP say SkyTrain shooting suspect has been arrested

Police say Daon Gordon Glasgow was arrested ‘without incident’

Surrey RCMP say Daon Gordon Glasgow, the suspect in the Scott Road SkyTrain station shooting on Jan. 30, has been arrested “without incident.”

Surrey RCMP tweeted at 7:45 a.m. Sunday (Feb. 3) that Glasgow had been arrested in Burnaby.

Police said Glasgow was arrested around 5:30 a.m. on Sunday, adding “no one was injured as a result of the arrest.”

The Surrey RCMP Serious Crimes Unit worked with the Lower Mainland Emergency Response Team, Lower Mainland Integrated Police Dog Service, Air 1 and Burnaby RCMP.

Police say they will be holding a press conference at 10 a.m. Sunday.

Glasglow is the suspect in the shooting of 27-year-old transit cop Joshua Harms.

In a release sent early Wednesday evening, RCMP say they received 911 calls about a shooting at about 4:20 p.m. Police say at the same time, they were alerted by Metro Vancouver Transit Police that one of their officers had been shot at the Scott Road Skytrain station platform.

RELATED: Suspect in Surrey transit cop shooting was jailed in 2011 for manslaughter in Surrey

Glasgow, who was “known to police,” was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for being “unlawfully at large.”

He was previously released from prison on a reduced sentence for the 2010 shooting death of a man at a Surrey McDonald’s.

In April 2011 Glasgow, who had originally been charged with second-degree murder, pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of manslaughter for shooting Terry Blake Scott in the chest inside the men’s washroom of the McDonald’s restaurant at 11011 Scott Road, during dinner hour when families were present.

RELATED: Surrey SkyTrain station shooting suspect was released from prison on reduced sentence

RELATED: Crime Stoppers offers cash reward in search for Surrey SkyTrain shooting suspect

Crime Stoppers was offering an uspecified cash reward leading to the arrest of Glasgow.

More to come.

With a file from Tom Zytaruk

