Suspect, 20, arrested in stabbing on Surrey bus that killed 17-year-old Ethan Bespflug

Teen was killed while riding Route 503 bus on April 11

Kaiden Mintenko, 20, of Burnaby has been charged with second-degree murder in the Surrey stabbing death of 17-year-old Ethan Bespflug, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team announced Monday (April 17).

Ethan died in hospital after being stabbed April 11 while riding the Route 503 bus in the 9900-block of King George Boulevard. He was reportedly riding home from a friend’s house and had texted his mom that he was being threatened by “some kids” and was scared.

At a media availability in at BC RCMP Headquarters in Green Timbers, IHIT said the stabbing was a targeted attack and not a random one. IHIT said the suspect and victim knew each other through a third party.

Mintenko is in custody. He was arrested at a residence in Burnaby on April 16.

“The individual who was arrested does have an association to the deceased,” Sgt. Tim Pierotti, of IHIT, said, adding the suspect is known to police. “We’re still working to determine exactly what the nature of the relationship is between them.”

READ ALSO: ‘It’s crushed my will to live,’ Ethan Bespflug’s mom says of teen’s stabbing death on Surrey bus

READ ALSO: 3rd stabbing in 3 weeks on Surrey transit as attacks in the Lower Mainland rise

Ethan is Surrey’s fifth homicide victim so far this year.

Meantime, Surrey RCMP said police have no reason to suspect Ethan’s stabbing was “in any way connected” to a man’s throat being slashed – also on a Route 503 – bus at Fraser Highway and 148 Street on April 1. That stabbing resulted in the suspect, Abdul Aziz Kawam, being charged with four terrorism-related offences, with Kawam accused of committing the crime on behalf of the Islamic State otherwise known as ISIS.

Assistant Commissioner Brian Edwards, officer in charge of the Surrey RCMP, offered his condolences to Ethan’s friends and family.

“As being the parent of a teenager myself this is absolutely heartbreaking,” he said. “After all these years of being a police officer I still struggle with the senselessness of certain crimes. This is one of those crimes.”


