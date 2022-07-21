Grand Forks RCMP say they're investigating four suspected cases of drug-impaired driving in the city over the May long weekend. (Stock photo)

Suspect arrested following alleged firearm pointing incident

One person was arrested in Kimberley following an alleged firearm pointing incident on Ridgeview Rd. in Cranbrook on Wednesday (July 20) evening.

At approximately 10 p.m., police responded to a call of a male in a black Ford truck pointing a firearm at a pedestrian in the 1400 block of Ridgeview Rd.

According to police, the two individuals knew each other.

Just before midnight, Kimberley RCMP officers conducted a traffic stop of the vehicle and arrested the suspect. A search warrant executed on the vehicle and a Kimberley residence turned up a firearm, ammunition, suspected drugs and a prohibited weapon.

“Cooperation and coordination between the members of the Cranbrook and Kimberley Detachments led to the suspect in this incident being quickly and safely apprehended, and a number of dangerous items being seized by police,” said Sgt. Stu Hert.

The suspect was scheduled for an initial court appearance on Thursday (July 21).

Police are seeking witnesses to the firearm pointing incident, according to Sgt. Hert.

“We are continuing our investigation into this matter and are requesting that anyone who observed this event or may have dash cam video from the time and location in question come forward,” he sad.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cranbrook RCMP at 250-489-3471.

Previous story
Primary health care `collapsing’ in B.C. rural communities, critics say
Next story
BC Transit launches NextRide in the East Kootenay

Just Posted

The Cranbrook Pro Rodeo takes place August 19 to 21, 2022, at the Wycliffe Exhibition grounds. (Gerry Frederick photo)
35th annual Cranbrook Pro Rodeo set for mid-August

Grand Forks RCMP say they're investigating four suspected cases of drug-impaired driving in the city over the May long weekend. (Stock photo)
Suspect arrested following alleged firearm pointing incident

New technology will allow you to track bus locations. Bulletin file
BC Transit launches NextRide in the East Kootenay

Vets warn not to go to temperature extremes with your pets. (Corey Bullock/Cranbrook Townsman)
How to keep your pets cool during a heatwave