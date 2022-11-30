Suspect identified following theft from vehicle in Forest Crowne

The Kimberley RCMP detachment are once again reminding residents to lock their vehicles and secure their valuables after items were stolen from a vehicle in Forest Crowne on November 20.
Items stolen included a wallet with debit and credit cards that were used shortly after in Cranbrook.
The investigation has identified a male who is “well known to the police” and criminal charges are being recommended against him.
