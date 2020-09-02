Suspect in fatal Vancouver Island hit-and-run arrested

RCMP say the suspect was arrested on unrelated matters

The suspect believed to be responsible for the fatal crash in Ladysmith on August 29th has been arrested by RCMP. (News Bulletin file photo)

Police say a five-day manhunt for the suspect believed to be responsible for the fatal crash in Ladysmith on August 29th has been arrested by RCMP.

In a press release, the RCMP said that the suspect was arrested on ‘unrelated matters’ in late morning on Wednesday, (September 2). He is now in custody on Vancouver Island.

Police will not be disclosing his location or releasing his name, as charges have yet to be laid in relation to the fatal collision.

South Island Traffic Services will continue to investigate the circumstances around the collision before laying charges. The suspect fled the scene in a stolen vehicle which was later recovered in the Chemainus area.

The collision left a 35-year-old Ladysmith woman dead, and injured four others.

