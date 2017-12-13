RCMP officers point their weapons at the vehicle of Mohammadali Darabi on Oct. 17. (Marissa Tiel/ Revelstoke Review)

Suspect in Revelstoke standoff killed himself: RCMP

Mohammadali Darabi, suspect in the Calgary homicide of his roommate, was stopped in Revelstoke

A Calgary man who was the focus of a five-hour standoff with police in Revelstoke took his own life, according to police.

Mohammadali Darabi, 32, of Calgary, was located on Oct. 17 in Revelstoke by RCMP members. He was wanted in connection with the death of his roommate in Calgary and was pulled over on Victoria Avenue around 1 p.m.

Darabi had used a stolen credit card from the victim.

Police attempted to establish communication with Darabi, but were unsuccessful.

“He reclined his seat back and we never saw him again,” said Staff Sgt. Kurt Grabinsky.

The RCMP had received information from the Calgary Police Force that Darabi likely had a handgun with him. He was considered armed and dangerous.

RELATED: UPDATE: Man linked to Calgary homicide dies after standoff with Revelstoke RCMP

Armed officers had their guns trained on the vehicle for hours that day.

Grabinsky said Darabi likely used his weapon on himself shortly after he reclined his seat.

With all the noise of the day – rain, engines, trains, yelling – it’s likely the police never heard the gun go off.

“It produces very little sound,” said Grabinsky.

Shortly after 6 p.m., officers used a noise diversion device and approached the vehicle. Inside, was an injured man.

“Medical assistance was immediately provided; however, he was pronounced dead at the scene,” stated an Independent Investigation Office of BC report.

No shots were fired by police.

The IIO report concluded that police actions were not connected with his death.

The Review has requested a copy of the coroner’s report.

 

