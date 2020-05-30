(Trail Times file photo)

Suspect in West Kootenay gas station stabbing found dead

Police say the 30-year-old suspect stabbed a Montrose gas station employee

Police say the suspect in a stabbing at the Montrose gas station Friday afternoon (May 29) was found dead at a nearby residence shortly after officers arrived on scene.

This case began with a 911 call to the Trail and Greater District RCMP at 1:44 p.m. on Friday when it was reported that a 21-year-old male gas station employee sustained a non-life threatening injury after he was stabbed.

The RCMP say the victim is expected to make a full recovery.

The suspect, a 30-year-old man, immediately fled the scene after the stabbing, police said.

Approximately 15 minutes after the initial incident, officers found the suspect dead from an apparent self-inflicted wound in the backyard of a vacant Montrose home.

In an effort to advance the ongoing criminal investigation, police are asking witnesses or anyone with any information to immediately call RCMP at 250-364-2566.


