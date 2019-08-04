A suspicious package has closed part of downtown Fernie, August 4. Phil McLachlan/The Free Press

‘Suspicious package’ closes part of downtown Fernie

Elk Valley RCMP are investigating a suspicious package outside a grocery store in downtown Fernie.

RCMP explained in a release this morning (August 4) that to safeguard the public, police have closed the area between 7th Street and 8th Street, along 2nd Avenue and to 1st Avenue.

The area is closed and includes the businesses Save-On-Foods, BC Liquor Store, the Tipple Beer Wine Store, Salvation Army, and Urban Settler.

“Police expect a further update by mid-afternoon. There is no further information that police can provide until then,” said Corporal Dan Hay.


editor@thefreepress.ca
