The same area with the addition of a few trees.

Sustainable Kimberley makes prsentation to Council

Group looking to increase urban green space

A new group has emerged in Kimberley, interested in partnering with the community to build a stronger, more resilient, more attractive, greener town.

Founded by Andrew Bond, Sustain Kimberley has been forming for about three months, and they have an ambitious agenda.

Bond made a presentation to Kimberley City Council this week, outlining their plans.

“”We don’t want Kimberley to look like Calgary or any of the bit ski resorts,” Bond said. “We appreciate the history behind Kimberley. We want to bring back that community feel, preserve our environment and deliver a strong economy.”

Bond says he has spent a lot of time looking at Kimberley’s Official Community Plan, which he calls an excellent document.

“We see ourselves as a partner to help deliver the vision in the OCP.”

He says that if you look at the downtown, aside from the Platzl, there is very little green space.

“Trees have matured, they get overlarge and they get removed,” he said. “We’d like to increase visual effect that will attract tourists. The Platzl is wonderful. The rest is tired.”

It’s not just the downtown area, the group is looking at. Bond brought up a photo of the entrance to Marysville. He says they recognize these are businesses that employ people, but adding a few trees could go a long way to making the first sight of Kimberley more appealing.

Another area the group is interested in seeing improved is the Platzl parking lot.

The City is actually in the process of applying for a grant for improvements to the parking lot, so Bond acknowledges it may be too late in the game, but he does have some suggestions.

The idea is to create more urban green space, which in turn provides extra storm water drainage. The Platzl parking lot, he says, could be more pedestrian friendly, if you moved people to a pedestrian walkway near the buildings. The outer sidewalk could then be removed and green space created. This would also have the effect of offering more retail opportunity in the back.

“We will come to you with problems, but also with solutions,” he said. They would also come with volunteers to do work.

Coun. Jason Mccain asked what kind of constraints there might be with volunteers working on city property and City COA Scott Sommerville said that there is the issue of bargaining unit work.

On the whole, Council was impressed with the presentation and the work that has been done already to form the society.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. has been under a COVID-19 state of emergency for more than half the year

Just Posted

An example of the entrance to Marysville, where Sustainable Kimberley says a few trees could make a world of difference.
Sustainable Kimberley makes prsentation to Council

Group looking to increase urban green space

There has been COVID-19 exposures at two elementary schools in District 42. (Image courtesy CDC)
Interior Health reports 24 additional COVID-19 cases

This includes three school exposures in Kelowna

At present, the Marysville Arena remains closed. Bulletin file
Kimberley Minor Hockey asks city to reopen Marysville Arena

Kimberley City Council received a letter from Kimberley Minor Hockey President Trevor… Continue reading

File photo
Two arrested near Creston after allegedly fleeing U.S. border agents in Idaho

Cocaine and methamphetamine seized by U.S. law enforcement in remote Idaho area near Canadian border

The 2019 Kimberley & District Chamber of Commerce Business Excellence Awards. Kimberley Bulletin file.
Kimberley Chamber seeks nominations for 2020 Business Excellence Awards

The time is here once more to put in your nominations for… Continue reading

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry arrives for briefing on the COVID-19 situation, B.C. legislature, Oct. 26, 2020 (B.C. government)
B.C. records 217 more COVID-19 cases, mask use urged

Infection spike continues, 21 senior facilities affected

An elderly woman wearing a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 walks past an advertisement for a television series in Vancouver, B.C., Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. has been under a COVID-19 state of emergency for more than half the year

Province has been under a state of emergency for 32 weeks – and counting

Los Angeles Dodgers celebrate after defeating the Tampa Bay Rays 3-1 to win the baseball World Series in Game 6 Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
L.A. Dodgers beat Rays 3-1 to win 1st World Series title since 1988

National League champs claim crown in six games

Seven-year-old Aaliyah Rosa was found dead in an apartment in Langley in July. (Langley Advance Times files)
Child’s body cold, no pulse: Off-duty cop testifies in Langley mother’s murder trial

The seven-year-old girl’s mother faces a first-degree murder charge

People march during a climate strike in Montreal, Friday, Sept. 27, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Judge rejects 15 youths’ climate change lawsuit against Canadian government

Justice Michael Manson has granted the government’s motion to strike the plaintiffs’ claim

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

A woman walks through check in at WestJet at Pearson International airport during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Strong support for pre-flight COVID testing ahead of upcoming WestJet trial: YVR

Airport is partnering with UBC, which is helping choose the method of pre-flight testing

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau provides an update on the COVID pandemic during a press conference in Ottawa on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Trudeau says pandemic ‘really sucks,’ and that Christmas gatherings are up in the air

The prime minister encouraged residents to continue to follow the advice of local health authorities

The Williams Lake Indian Band is stipulating no-go zones for mushroom picking in areas burned by last summer’s wildfires. 100 Mile Free Press photo
Who controls mushroom harvesting on Indigenous lands?

‘We don’t necessarily know where the mushrooms grow, how old the stands need to be, those types of things.’

Most Read