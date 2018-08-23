Syringa Fire continues to grow

The Syringa Creek Fire burning north of Syringa Provincial Park near Casltegar has grown to 649 hectares.

Photographer Stefanie Harron was able to capture some compelling photos of the fire Wednesday night.

“I have been in many forest fires in Northern Ontario over the years, but in the steep terrain of the mountains here in Castlegar I have never seen fire move so fast and fiercely; horrifying to say the least,” said Harron.

An evacuation alert is still in effect for all of Syringa Provincial Park and southeast along Lower Arrow Lake to the Hugh Keenleyside Dam in Robson.

There is also an area restriction around this fire. The restriction includes all areas above the road, commencing at Rialto FSR junction with Broad Water Road, west along Broad Water Road to the junction of Syringa Provincial Park campground and Deer Park FSR.