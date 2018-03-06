T-shirts memorializing firefighter back in production

A t-shirt commemorating the life of a local firefighter is going back into production because of numerous requests from the public, according to Cranbrook Professional Fire Fighters Local 1253.

The shirts, which memorializes the service of Capt. Clayton Murrell, are being produced by Initial Designs, with partial proceeds going to the BC Professional Firefighters Association Burn Fund.

Murrell and his wife, Joan MacKinnon, tragically passed away in a highway accident a few weeks ago east of Yahk.

The t-shirts feature an image of Murrell riding his horse while swinging a rope over his head.

The shirts are Golden Performance Polyester that are available in both mens and women sizes from small to extra large at $15 apiece, while a double XXL is $20.

Orders can be emailed to orders@initialdesigns.ca.