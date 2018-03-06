T-shirts memorializing firefighter back in production

A t-shirt commemorating the life of a local firefighter is going back into production because of numerous requests from the public, according to Cranbrook Professional Fire Fighters Local 1253.

The shirts, which memorializes the service of Capt. Clayton Murrell, are being produced by Initial Designs, with partial proceeds going to the BC Professional Firefighters Association Burn Fund.

Murrell and his wife, Joan MacKinnon, tragically passed away in a highway accident a few weeks ago east of Yahk.

The t-shirts feature an image of Murrell riding his horse while swinging a rope over his head.

The shirts are Golden Performance Polyester that are available in both mens and women sizes from small to extra large at $15 apiece, while a double XXL is $20.

Orders can be emailed to orders@initialdesigns.ca.

Previous story
Half of B.C. millennial women at risk of investment fraud: survey
Next story
RDEK pursuing grant funding for emergency operations

Just Posted

T-shirts memorializing firefighter back in production

A t-shirt commemorating the life of a local firefighter is going back… Continue reading

Kimberley vs Columbia Valley; series preview

The Kimberley Dynamiters and Columbia Valley Rockies are facing off in the… Continue reading

Traffic incident leads to charges

On March 4th, Cranbrook RCMP arrested two individuals after a traffic incident… Continue reading

Kimberley Camera Club to present slide show

The Kimberley Camera Club would like to invite the public to our… Continue reading

RDEK adopts budget

The Regional District of East Kootenay (RDEK) Board of Directors has adopted… Continue reading

News Recap: Kimberley

A quick recap of the top news stories this week.

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

B.C. senior celebrates 109th birthday

Salmon Arm’s Lena Johnston looks back on adventure of arriving in the Shuswap

Alberta’s Opposition leader threatens to limit flow of oil to B.C.

United Conservative Party leader Jason Kenney threatens to limit flow of oil to B.C., and put toll on natural gas

Half of B.C. millennial women at risk of investment fraud: survey

Only 13 per cent of seniors are at risk, the securities commission found

PM and Trump talk: U.S. in hurry for NAFTA deal, using tariff threat as leverage

rime Minister Justin Trudeau has spoken by phone with U.S. President Donald Trump about the threat of tariffs

Canada will meet climate targets despite emissions gap: Environment minister

Federal Environment Minister Catherine McKenna says “we’re absolutely committed to meeting our target.”

Canucks come from behind to topple Islanders in OT

Brendan Leipsic scores twice, including the winner, to lift Vancouver to victory

Donations arrive at Kelowna BC SPCA for seized dogs

Two women from McLeese Lake dropped off 50 hand made dog beds in Kelowna

Most Read