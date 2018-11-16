Tailgate and auction raising funds for Kidney Cancer Canada

Bid on a Kimberley Dynamiters jersey and help Cliff Boychuk reach his fundraising goal of $10,000.

Kimberley local Cliff Boychuk is the organizer of a tailgate and auction fundraiser to raise money for Kidney Cancer Canada.

Boychuk has had stage four Papillary Renal Cell Carcinoma type two, with sarcomotoid differentiation for the past four years. He originally was diagnosed in February of 2014.

His goal is to raise $10,000 in the name of Norma Ennis, who died of kidney cancer after a short battle on September 21, 2009. Ennis was not lucky enough to be able to access the drugs that became available after she passed.

Boychuk, with the help of Al Rice, will be hosting a pre-game barbecue at the Kimberley Civic Centre on Friday November 23, 2018.

The barbecue will kick off at 4:30p.m. and continue until approximately 6:45 p.m., or until the food is gone.

Rice says all of the food has been donated, which means all proceeds will go towards the fundraiser.

For sale will be three different plate choices. The first is a pulled pork sandwich (with sides) for $10. The second is a three piece rib with one piece of chicken (with sides) for $15, and the third option is a two piece rib, one piece chicken and pulled pork sandwich (with sides) for $20.

This month the Kimberley Dynamiters have been sporting special jerseys in support of Kidney Cancer awareness. The jersey’s are being auctioned off online and at Friday’s game, with the bid closing at the end of the game. Winners will be contacted.

If you would like to bid on one of the 29 game-worn professional quality jerseys email nitroskidney@gmail.com. Starting bids are $200. For information on current bids, visit kimberleydynamiter.net.

There will also be a silent auction during the game with lots of great prizes, including a Calgary Flames signed jersey.

“I participate in this event to raise money for Kidney Cancer Canada, an organization that is very important to me,” said Boychuk. “Please sponsor me and help make a difference. Together, with your support, we can reach our fundraising goal.”