Take a look at outdoor recreation gear made here in the Kootenays

There is no doubt that Kimberley, and the whole of the Kootenays, are full of outdoor people. And many of those people are producing some quite remarkable outdoor recreation gear.

If you’d like to have a look at some of the gear, plan to attend a Maker’s Market in Kimberley’s Platzl on Saturday, February 12, 2022. Products will range from outdoor clothing to etrikes to energy snacks to ski poles, and much more.

The Kootenay Outdoor Recreation Enterprise, an industry alliance of Kootenay craft gear makers and designers, has received a grant from Shop Local BC to showcase the gear.

The Maker’s Market is to be a one-day event held in Kimberley’s downtown Platzl and will feature over a dozen makers from the Kootenay Region involved in the snow sports and outdoor industries. It will take place between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. and admission will be free. Live entertainment including local band Leather Apron Revival will create a festive atmosphere throughout the day.

There will also be a media campaign showcasing the people behind the “craft gear from here”.

The overall goal of both the event and the media campaign is to inspire the local consumer culture to learn more about the outdoor gear made here in the Kootenays and to shop locally.

KORE’s mission is to foster growth within the alliance through education, collaboration and connecting businesses to resources, grants, financing and capital, and to attract outdoor recreation product manufacturing and designers into the region to relocate or facilitate new entrepreneurial start-ups.

