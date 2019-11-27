Take the extra time, scrape your windshield: RCMP

It’s cold outside. Your car windows are frosted up and you sit shivering waiting for a big enough clearing to appear in the windshield. How big should that hole be?

The whole windshield and side windows should be cleared, is the answer.

With the advent of fall and colder overnight temperatures, RCMP are reminding motorists that they must clear all their windows before venturing out onto city streets or highways.

RCMP have stopped several vehicles over the past week with windows either partially or completely frosted over. Motor Vehicle Act Regulations state that drivers must have an unobstructed, clear view. The fine for a window or windshield that impairs drivers’ vision is $81.

“Although the fine is only $81, the injury or death that could occur as a result of not clearing your windows is a harsh consequence of not taking that extra two or three minutes to scrape your windows”, says Cst Katie Forgeron.