Tanker truck carrying 40,000 litres of fuel overturned on Highway 3

Fire crews and traffic control are currently at the scene

Emergency crews are on scene of an oil spill following an accident involving a tanker truck carrying 40,000 litres of fuel.

According to B.C.’s oil spill response team, the tanker overturned on Highway 3, about 3 km east of Grand Forks around 11 a.m. Thursday.

Grand Forks Fire/Rescue crews and traffic personnel are on scene. Traffic has been reduced to single lane alternating while crews work.

The Ministry of the Environment and Climate Change, Emergency Management BC and Transport Canada are involved in the incident.

A safety plan has been submitted to Transport Canada, and will be implemented once fog and weather conditions in the area improve. An Environmental Emergency Response Officer is en route.

There is no indication yet what may have caused the truck to overturn.

More information to come.

Previous story
Dianne Watts, most B.C. Liberals would keep taxpayers’ money
Next story
Columbia Basin Trust announces board changes

Just Posted

Province approves mine near Canal Flats

Project is expected to mine 400,000 tonnes of gypsum over 43 years.

Columbia Basin Trust announces board changes

Jensen reappointed Chair, Booth new Vice-Chair, plus four new directors

Kimberley Curling Club’s Annual Snow Fiesta Mixed Bonspiel

Last weekend, Friday Jan. 19 to Sunday, Jan. 21, the Kimberley Curling… Continue reading

Selkirk basketball success

By Carolyn Grant… Continue reading

East Kootenay SPCA seeking funds for kitten’s surgery

The eight month-old kitten, Bethany, has been walking on a broken leg for five months.

East Kootenay SPCA seeking funds for kitten’s surgery

The eight month-old kitten, Bethany, has been walking on a broken leg for five months.

Fuel spill at heli-ski lodge north of Nakusp

The CMH Galena Lodge is situated on major feeder creek to Trout Lake

Kent Hehr resigns from Liberal cabinet amid sexual misconduct allegations

The allegation stems from Hehr’s time as an Alberta MLA 10 years ago

Tanker truck carrying 40,000 litres of fuel overturned on Highway 3

Fire crews and traffic control are currently at the scene

UPDATED: Competition Bureau sues Ticketmaster over ‘misleading’ ticket prices

Competition Bureau claims ticket giant inflates price from what was advertised by up to 65 per cent

Legendary skiing filmmaker Warren Miller dies at age 93

Warren Miller, the pioneering snow-sports filmmaker, died Wednesday at his home on Orcas Island.

Province looking at mass notification alert system

Immediate notifications could be available for wireless subscribers in April 2018

B.C. restaurant caught in dispute over franchise’s trademarked ‘socialhouse’ name

Browns Socialhouse says its trademarked the name, demanding a Chilliwack business make changes

Grieving parents of dead B.C. baseball player, 14, want answers

Parents said they found their son lying on the bathroom floor with a vape pen beside him

Most Read