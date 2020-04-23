Teck announces Line Creek collective agreement

The new collective agreement replaces another that expired on May 31, 2019

On April 20, Teck Resources Ltd. announced a new five year collective agreement ratified by employees at its Line Creek Operations.

The new five year agreement replaces an older agreement that expired on May 31, 2019. The new collective agreement covers approximately 554 unionized employees at Line Creek Operations, which is located about 25 kilometres north of Sparwood. The unionized employees are represented by the International Union of Operating Engineers local 115.

Line Creek is one of four steel making coal operations run by Teck and located in the Elk Valley.



