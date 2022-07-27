Teck CEO to retire

Don Lindsay has been president and CEO of Teck since 2005

Teck is having a leadership change, with long-time president and Chief Executive Officer, Don Lindsay, set to retire after 17 years at the helm of the owner of the Elk Valley’s steel-making coal operations.

Effective September 30, Jonathan Price will succeed Lindsay as CEO, while Harry Conger will take on duties as president, while retaining responsibilities as Chief Operations Officer (COO).

Price currently acts as an executive vice president and Chief Financial Officer, with a 20-year career in executive positions including 14 with Anglo-Australian mining giant, BHP – a key competitor for Teck in the steel-making coal business.

Conger has also been serving as an executive vice president as well as serving as COO, and previously served in executive positions with Freeport-McMoRan, an American mining company which owns the world’s largest gold mine in Indonesia.

Both Price and Conger were recruited by Teck in 2020.

