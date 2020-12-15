Teck reports more new cases, enhanced protocols to stop spread of COVID-19

The company is now reporting 25 active cases at its Elk Valley operations

Teck has formally enhanced its COVID-19 response protocols and preventative measures following a rash of recent cases at its operations in the Elk Valley.

The company reported there are currently 25 active cases at its facilities, including seven active cases at its Fording River operations, four active cases at its Elkview operations and 14 active cases at the water treatment facility under construction next to Fording River.

“These results relate to testing that took place between Nov. 30 and Dec. 12,” said the company in a release.

Enhanced protocols and preventative measures will include the mandatory use of C95 or KN95 respirators in indoor settings and work spaces for all employees, contractors and visitors and enhanced and increased screening of all individuals arriving on site at company operations.

The company also reported it would be “temporarily reducing the workforce at the Active Water Treatment facility construction site,” and would reduce occupancy at the Elk Valley Lodge contractor housing facility in Elkford.

Finally, Teck said it would implementing “proactive self-tracking of interactions and close contacts by all employees and contractors.”

Numbers are on the rise: last week, the company had reported six cases among its employees at Fording River and 10 cases among contractors at the water treatment facility.

The most recent data from BCCDC on Dec. 14 reported there were 2,851 cases across the entirety of Interior Health. The data from Teck on new cases is ahead of health authority reporting for the Elk Valley, which reported 11 new cases in the Elk Valley local health area between Nov. 29 and Dec. 5.

