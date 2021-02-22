Teck Sullivan team to host a second round of online information sessions

Additional questions on groundwater issues will be answered

There have been dramatic improvements in water quality indicators in Mark Creek and the St. Mary River since the 1970s as a result of Teck implementing water collection and treatment strategies. Teck photo

As promised, Teck in Kimberley is hosting more online information sessions to keep people up to date on ground water collection and site water management.

The sessions are scheduled for:

Sunday, February 28, 2021 at 3 p.m.

Monday, March 1, 2021 at 12 noon.

Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at 6 p.m.

A series of online meetings were held in December. Representatives from the Teck Sullivan team told Council last month that there would be more information sessions as more questions and feedback came in from Kimberley residents.

To register or learn more about the Sullivan, visit www.teck.com/sullivan.

If you have questions, call the Sullivan feedback line at250.427.8425 or email sullivan.feedback@teck.com.



