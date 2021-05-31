Teddy bears support those grieving Kamloops residential school victims

Residents urged to put a stuffed animal on their porch May 31 at 5 p.m. and leave their light on

Vernon residents are showing their support for those grieving the loss of 215 children, whose remains were discovered at the Kamloops Residential School May 28, 2021. Residents are asked to put a teddy bear out on their porch at 5 p.m. Monday, May 31 and leave the light on. (Leo Isaac photo)

Vernon residents are showing their support for those grieving the loss of 215 children, whose remains were discovered at the Kamloops Residential School May 28, 2021. Residents are asked to put a teddy bear out on their porch at 5 p.m. Monday, May 31 and leave the light on. (Leo Isaac photo)

Light is being shed on the dark history of residential schools revealed with the discovery of the remains of 215 children in Kamloops on May 28.

Residents around the world are urged to show their support to those who are grieving by putting teddy bears on their porch and leaving the light on tonight, Monday, May 31, at 5 p.m.

Kelsie Kelawna, a reporter with IndigiNews, is hoping to support her community on Westside by doing this.

“A lot of our families are grieving these losses right now. Many of our living aunts, uncles, and grandparents went here and so even us as kids we grew up with knowing the stories of these bodies,” Kelawna said. “To have it so publicly all over means that we have to grieve in public, something we aren’t familiar with doing.”

READ MORE: Devastation over discovery at Kamloops residential school felt deeply throughout Shuswap

She has posted the event on Facebook and is asking the community to show their support and share photos when they can.

“A lot of our stories went so long with people not believing us, and even us as kids I remember defending these stories to teachers, or other adults, so now to have this validated has been a hit to the heart. We need your support now more than ever, and if you’re wondering how to help, this is how you can help right now.”

Clayton Bell created the event via Facebook, which already has approximately 1,000 people signed up as going and nearly 800 interested.

“It is important that we acknowledge the pain and trauma this has caused past and present generations,” Bell said in his event.

Vernon resident Leo Isaac already has a couple of stuffed animals and candles out on his driveway, where he drew 215 hearts in sidewalk chalk to honour the lives lost.

READ MORE: Petition calls for day of mourning for children found buried at former B.C. residential school

@VernonNews
jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Indigenous child welfareresidential schools

Previous story
Solidarity for Indigenous claims over Tree Forest Licence 46 builds
Next story
Trudeau walking with cane after he sprained his ankle playing Frisbee

Just Posted

Keegan Myra receives his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the Coast Capri Hotel on April 28. The pop-up clinic was hosted by the First Nations Health Authority. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)
Second dose COVID-19 vaccination clinics coming soon: Interior Health

Eight weeks after your first dose, you will receive your invitation to book your second jab

.
Notices for second COVID-19 dose dates being sent out: Interior Health

Notices for booking an appointment for second doses of COVID-19 vaccination are… Continue reading

The Kimberley Community Fall Fair has been cancelled for the second year in a row. Bulletin file.
Kimberley Community Fall Fair cancelled

The Kimberley Community Fall Fair has been cancelled for 2021. The very… Continue reading

The Kamloops Indian Residential School, circa 1930. COURTESY ARCHIVES DESCHÂTELETS-NDC, RICHELIEU
Woensdregt: On a dark piece of our history

215 children in an unmarked and forgotten mass grave

Pat Moore, with the Chester County, Pa., Health Department, fills a syringe with Moderna COVID-19 vaccine before administering it to emergency medical workers and health care personnel at the Chester County Government Services Center in West Chester, Pa. Moderna says its COVID-19 vaccine strongly protects kids as young as 12. The company released the preliminary findings Tuesday, May 25, 2021, based on testing on more than 3,700 12- to 17-year-olds in the United States. (AP Photo /Matt Slocum)
60 new COVID-19 cases announced in Interior Health

There are 507 active cases in the region currently

Local artist Jamie Cross stands in front of the pride mural he painted to be hung on the wall of Centre64 and utilized as a background for a photo booth for people to snap pictures and celebrate pride. Paul Rodgers photo.
VIDEO: Centre 64 to celebrate Pride Month with Pride Wall photo booth and Artrageous Gallery

On Saturday, May 29 Centre64 hired local artist Jamie Cross to create… Continue reading

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau walks with a cane as he leaves a news conference in Ottawa on Monday, May 31, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Trudeau walking with cane after he sprained his ankle playing Frisbee

Prime minister inured while playing with kids over the weekend

FILE – A woman and her dog walks past the UBC sign at the University of British Columbia in Vancouver, Tuesday, Apr 23, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
UBC to review honorary degree given to bishop who helped run Kamloops residential school

John Fergus O’Grady was granted the honorary degree in 1986

Vernon residents are showing their support for those grieving the loss of 215 children, whose remains were discovered at the Kamloops Residential School May 28, 2021. Residents are asked to put a teddy bear out on their porch at 5 p.m. Monday, May 31 and leave the light on. (Leo Isaac photo)
Teddy bears support those grieving Kamloops residential school victims

Residents urged to put a stuffed animal on their porch May 31 at 5 p.m. and leave their light on

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Ayana Benning, 5, and her brother Tulsie Benning, 4, marched up with their signs and parents to join the celebration at Braden Main forest service road, where the police exclusion line was breached May 29. (Zoe Ducklow/News Staff)
RCMP arrest all but one at Fairy Creek blockade, protesters take it back next day

Crowds of supporters and a car of elders breached the police line

Save Fairy Creek supporters sport red to the May 29 Elders circle gathering to show solidarity with Indigenous People. (Nora O’Malley photo)
Solidarity for Indigenous claims over Tree Forest Licence 46 builds

Over 2,000 show up to save the Fairy Creek watershed on Vancouver Island

(Black Press file photo).
14-year-old B.C. teen lost to suspected overdose

RCMP and BC Coroners Service investigating

Indigenous leaders and elders held a ceremony to pray for the safety of the salmon, ecosystems and cultural heritage affected by Trans Mountain’s plans to drill under the Fraser River on May 29, 2021. (Contributed)
Indigenous leaders hold ceremony for Fraser River salmon as Trans Mountain prepares to drill

“Any leak or spill at any time from the pipeline would be devastating,” said Kukpi7 Judy Wilson

Most Read