Teen boy, 15, dies in hospital after being stabbed in Vancouver park

A teenage boy has died from his injuries after being stabbed in a Vancouver park on Saturday (April 24) afternoon.

On Monday, Vancouver police said the 15-year-old died while being treated at BC Children’s Hospital.

“The young victim passed away Sunday afternoon in (BC) Children’s Hospital, 24 hours after medical staff attempted life-saving surgery,” said Sgt. Steve Addison.

The stabbing took place during a fight between two groups of teens in Almond Park on Vancouver’s west side, near Alma Street and West 13th Avenue. Police believe the teen who died was stabbed in the chest by another teen, causing him to collapse and lose consciousness.

A fundraiser has been started for the family of the boy who was killed.

A 14-year-old boy has been charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose in connection to the fight but cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act. Anyone with more information is asked to call police at 604-717-2500, or if they wish to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

