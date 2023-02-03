File photo

File photo

Teen killed in Burnaby shooting; police probe connection to Surrey car fire, gang conflict

Police trying to determine if White Nissan Rogue reportedly set on fire near 173 Street and 101 Avenue is connected with shooting death of 17-year-old boy in Burnaby

A 17-year-old is dead after a shooting in Burnaby that homicide investigators believe was targeted.

In the late morning of Feb. 2, Mounties responded to the 7400-block of Mulberry Place where the teen boy’s body was found inside a vehicle. According to police, the teen lived in a complex nearby.

It’s believed the shooting happened at about 9 a.m., although his body was not found until closer to 11:52 a.m.

Homicide investigators are trying to determine if a White Nissan Rogue that was reportedly set on fire 15 minutes later near 173 Street and 101 Avenue in Surrey is connected.

“Initial evidence suggests the incident was targeted and investigators are working to determine if it is connected to the Lower Mainland gang conflict,” said Sgt. Timothy Pierotti, a spokesman for the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team.

“IHIT will be in both areas throughout the day speaking with neighbours and canvassing for video.”

Police ask anyone with information or with dash-camera video, who was in the 7400-block of Mulberry Place, Burnaby, or the area of 173 Street and 101 Avenue between 5 a.m. and 10 a.m. to contact 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or email ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram  and follow Tom on Twitter

HomicideIHITShootingSurrey

Previous story
Friday BC Ferries sailings cancelled as gale-force winds expected to thrash marine areas
Next story
VIDEO: Man found dead at Abbotsford drug lab after report of shots fired, home invasion

Just Posted

Round the Mountain is truly a family event, with activities for all ages, including the ever popular Kids Zone with special races and activities for the younger crowd. Jim Webster file
Over 300 people already registered for Round the Mountain 2023 in Kimberley

Honourable Minister of State for Child Care, Grace Lore, speaks at a groundbreaking ceremony at Marysville Elementary in Kimberley, the newly announced future site of a childcare facility that will add 148 child care spaces for children aged 0 to 10. Paul Rodgers photo.
Ground broken for 148-space childcare facility at Marysville Elementary

Jesse Kwasney with his favourite player Casey Miller. Submitted photo
Dynamiters’ Seventh Player

Basin youth at a previous summit in Valemount. CBT file
Kootenay youth invited to register for CBT Youth Leadership Summit