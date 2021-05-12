Teenaged female grabbed by masked man on Kimberley trail

Kimberley RCMP are asking the public for any information after a 16-year-old female was approached and grabbed by a man while walking on a path between Norton Avenue and Swan Avenue.

The incident took place on Wednesday, May 12 at approximately 8 a.m. The man, who was described as being in his 20s and wearing a black hoody, black sunglasses and a mask, grabbed the young woman by her arm and wrist.

She was able to get away and leave the scene, and although she was physically unhurt, she was “understandably shaken by the incident,” according to RCMP. The perpetrator was last seen on the pathway with no specific direction of travel.

“Our priority now is to identify this man and determine his intentions with this young woman,” said Kimberley RCMP Detachment Commander Sgt. Steven Woodcox. “If you were in the area and have any information about this man, we are asking you to contact us.

Woodcox continued saying the RCMP understands that this is a concerning incident for the community, and he asks that everyone takes the following safety tips into consideration:

•Walk in well lit and well traveled areas when ever possible

•Walk in groups

•Ensure you are not distracted by devices and are aware of your surroundings

•Always report suspicious incidents to police

If you have any information you can contact the Kimberley RCMP at 250-427-4811 and cite file 2021-3933.



