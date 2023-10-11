Teenager arrested after fire set in washroom on BC Ferries ship

A teenager was arrested after a fire was set in a BC Ferries ship’s washroom. (Black Press Media Photo File)

A 16-year-old male was arrested by RCMP after a fire was set on board a BC Ferries vessel on Oct. 10.

Just past 8:30 p.m., Sidney/North Saanich RCMP officers were alerted by BC Ferries that an individual had started a fire inside a BC Ferries vessel’s washroom. The vessel was docked at the Swartz Bay terminal and once police boarded the vessel, they arrested and escorted a youth off the ship.

“The extent of the damage remains under investigation,” said Cpl. Alex Berube, in a statement. “The youth was later released and is set to appear in court at a later date.”

Sidney/North Saanich RCMP are asking anyone with information about the fire to contact them at 250-656-3931.

ALSO READ: ‘Pretty much screwed’: Saanich tenant slams lack of pet-friendly rentals

BCFerriesfire