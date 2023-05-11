Sun

Temperatures expected to soar this weekend

Here comes the sun, and with it, soaring temperatures.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement, warning of extremely hot temperatures developing over the B.C. Interior, including the East Kootenay area, beginning Friday.

“The B.C. Interior will experience unseasonably hot weather beginning on Friday,” the statement reads. “The highest temperatures are expected from Sunday through Tuesday.

“Daytime highs will be 10 to 15 degrees Celsius above seasonal values, while overnight lows will be five to 10 degrees above what is normally expected this time of year.”

Freezing levels will also be rising throughout this special weather event, leading to increased snowpack melting with possible local flooding due to high streamflow levels.

However, rest assured that, for the time being, this is not a reprise of the famed “heat dome” of 2021.

“While the developing heat conditions may result in daily temperature records being broken, it must be emphasized that the expected hot conditions will not approached those reached during the ‘Heat Dome’ of late June, 2021,” the statement read.

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Wildfires threatening nine First Nations in Alberta: Indigenous Services Canada
Next story
Take precautions in warm weather to keep kids safe, B.C. police advise

Just Posted

Sun
Temperatures expected to soar this weekend

The World Criterium Masters will be held in Kimberley next winter. Paul Rodgers file.
Kimberley to host FIS World Criterium Masters in 2024

Angel Flight East Kootenay is set to receive $300,000 in funding from the provincial government. Photo submitted.
Province grants $300K to Angel Flight East Kootenay

A journalist is silhouetted before the Teck Resources special meeting of shareholders, in Vancouver, B.C., Wednesday, April 26, 2023. A mining analyst says an apparent effort by industry veteran Pierre Lassonde to buy Teck Resources' coal business could disrupt Glencore's push to take over the Canadian firm. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Reported Lassonde bid for Teck coal could thwart Glencore: analyst

Pop-up banner image