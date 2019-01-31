The mercury will plunge to nearly -30C this weekend. Stock photo

Temperatures to plunge to nearly -30C across East Kootenay

Cold weather also to bring snow; motorists urged to prepare for winter driving conditions

Brace yourselves East Kootenay residents, winter is coming.

After weeks of sunshine and warm weather, temperatures are tipped to fall to nearly -30C this weekend.

East Kootenay highway contractor Mainroad is warning of a weather event that will affect the entire service area for the next several days.

Mainroad’s meteorological service is predicting moderate snow accumulation developing Saturday and turning to heavy snowfall over the weekend.

The flurries will continue to fall until at least Monday, while temperatures drop to well below freezing.

Mainroad crews will be treating local highways with anti-icing chemicals and/or winter abrasive and conducting snow removal as required.

“Motorists are reminded to be prepared for winter driving conditions,” read a Mainroad release issued Thursday morning.

“Stock up your vehicle emergency kit.”

According to the Environment Canada forecast for Sparwood, Friday will remain around -1C with up to 2cm of snow from the afternoon.

On Saturday, the mercury will rise to freezing before plummeting to -21C overnight, with periods of snow.

There’s a 60 per cent chance of flurries on both Sunday and Monday when temperatures will drop even further to -27C.

See the full forecast here.

Mainroad’s communications and dispatch office operates 24 hours a day, contact 1-800-665-4929 with any observations or concerns.

For the latest information on driving conditions, visit Drivebc.ca.

