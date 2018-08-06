Temps to heat up this week

Environment Canada forecasting highs of mid- to late-30 degrees C this week across B.C. Interior.

Environment Canada is warning that temperatures are expected to soar to the mid- to late-30 degrees C by mid-week across the southern interior of the province.

Weather forecasters are blaming the spike on a strengthening ridge of high pressure that will draw up hot air from the western United States.

READ: 30 degrees and warmer weather forecasted with heat wave

Temperatures are expected to peak by Wednesday and Thursday this week, which could see the mercury hit 40 degrees C in some communities, while overnight lows are only dipping to high teens.

Forecasters expect temperatures to recede starting on Friday.

Environment Canada urges people to stay hydrated by drinking water, avoid sunburn by using sunscreen and don’t leave children or pets in parked cars.

READ: B.C. store owner spurred into action after seeing infant over-heat

Environment Canada also has a special air quality warning in effect for areas north of Invermere in the East Kootenays, as smoke continues to linger due to a large nearby wildfire in Kootenay National Park.

Previous story
Man falls 150 feet while reaching for his dropped phone at B.C. waterfall

Just Posted

Temps to heat up this week

Environment Canada forecasting highs of mid- to late-30 degrees C this week across B.C. Interior.

Search Warrant Results in Two Cranbrook Residents Arrested and Drugs Seized

On August 2, 2018 at approximately 9:00 PM, the Cranbrook RCMP Crime… Continue reading

How well do you really know British Columbia?

To celebrate B.C. Day, take this 20-question test to find out how much you know about our province

UPDATED: Plane headed to Cranbrook makes emergency landing in Kelowna

Emergency crews were on scene to assist with the landing of the plane

B.C. conservation officers ticket $4.5K in fines for unlawful campfires

East Kootenay conservation officers issued four fines Friday night due to separate campfires burning

Week in Review

A quick recap of the top news stories in Kimberley this week.

Man falls 150 feet while reaching for his dropped phone at B.C. waterfall

Man fell reaching for dropped phone, but luckily sustained only minor injuries

New evacuation order for northwest B.C. after intense lightning storm last week

The BC Wildfire Service says most of the lightning in the province has passed for now

Donald Trump’s trade war hurting B.C. pulp mills, U.S. newspapers

Shift to digital news, not B.C. paper price, causing U.S. newsprint decline

VIDEO: B.C. radio telescope records low-frequency burst from outer space

Canadian Hydrogen Intensity Mapping Experiment picked up fast radio burst of record-low frequency

‘We love her and need her home’: Family searches for missing B.C. woman

Shawnee Morita Inyallie, last seen three weeks ago in Hope, has spent time in Chilliwack, Agassiz

B.C. student helps design bracelet to measure poison air from wildfires

A Vancouver Island high school student, Matias Totz, part of group to win SHAD competition

At least 98 dead after quake slams Indonesian island

Second deadly quake in a week to hit Lombok

Trudeau met by more anti-pipeline protesters on his B.C. long weekend tour

Protesters appeared at a planned appearance with signs denouncing the Trans Mountain pipeline

Most Read