More duplexes to go ahead on Rotary Drive in Kimberley

TLH Log Homes Ltd. has received a variance from the City of Kimberley to allow for greater maximum building height of 10.4 metres to allow for the construction of ten duplex buildings at 2501 Rotary Drive.

In a report to Council, Manager of Planning Services Troy Pollock said that the applicant is proposing to move forward with plans submitted in support of the 2021 development permit amendment to construct the remaining 10 duplex dwelling units on the subject property.

“The increase of 1.3m in height beyond the maximum allowable height of 9.1m in the zoning bylaw represents a modest increase of 14 per cent. While there are minimal tangible benefits that this variance would provide towards supporting the Official Community Plan, if the development is able to move forward in a timely fashion it will help bring new dwelling units online and thus assist in addressing the overall housing crunch highlighted by the 2021 Kimberley Housing Needs Assessment.”

Pollock said the company hoped to begin construction later this year.

READ: Development Permit goes through for Rotary Drive

READ: Council approves development permit amendment to allow for more duplexes



carolyn.grant@kimberleybulletin.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter