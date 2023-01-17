A tentative contract has been reached for 21,700 people who work in B.C.’s private homes, group homes, residential living centres, child development and mental-health centres. (pixabay photo)

A tentative contract has been reached for 21,700 people who work in B.C.’s private homes, group homes, residential living centres, child development and mental-health centres. (pixabay photo)

Tentative contract reached for thousands of health support workers in B.C.

Details of three-year contract being withheld pending ratification vote

Thousands of health-care support workers in British Columbia have a tentative contract agreement after a year of talks.

The BC General Employees’ Union and Health Employers Association announced the agreement Monday, saying it was reached early Sunday morning.

The contract covers 21,700 people who work in private homes, group homes, residential living centres, child development, mental-health centres and other programs around B.C.

The union says in a statement the deal represents substantial gains that workers had identified, such as significant wage increases, protecting workers’ benefits and greater control over working conditions.

Full details of the contract won’t be released until after the ratification vote, but the union says it’s a three-year term with general wage increases in each year, and contains a clause for low-wage redress for some workers.

The BCGEU represents about 13,000 of the workers under the contract, while representatives of other unions, including Hospital Employees, CUPE, Health Sciences Association and BC Nurses Union, were also at the negotiation table.

RELATED: B.C. paramedics union, province agree on tentative new contract

RELATED: B.C. teachers strongly approve three-year contract with pay boost, added benefits

BC legislatureHealth

Previous story
Nearly 30 years after being found guilty of murder, sisters’ conviction under review
Next story
Columbia Basin Trust invites residents to give input on future of region

Just Posted

Free Press file
Work site fatality in Sparwood

The Cranbrook U18 Bucks took home the gold medal in their home tournament with a 6-1 finish over Salmon Arm in the final game. Back Row L to R: Assistant Coaches Charlie Cooper and Darin Conroy, Rhys Williams, Brayden Conroy, Jayden Logodi, Carter Chown, Cohen Bell, Liam Wienke, Caden Williams, Rhys Wienke, Josh Kallies, Greyson Meisner, Linden Keiver, Cohen Langenbach, Quinn Cooper, Head Coach Jeff Keiver. Front Row L to R: Brody Taylor, Aidan McKay, Ryder Duczek, Nick Vopat, Vinny Fiorentino, Brennan Koch
U18 Bucks win gold at home tournament

Volunteers at the Sparwood Curling Club hosted the East-West Kootenay Boys High School Curling Championships on January 7-8. The Selkirk Secondary rink (pictured on the right) defeated Sparwood Secondary (on the left) and are off to Regionals. Photo submitted
Kimberley’s Selkirk takes the win in highschool curling and will move on to play West Kootenay

An elk spotted near12 Avenue South in Cranbrook. Stewart Wilson photo
Cranbrook’s urban elk: A sign of things to come?