Terry Teegee has been re-elected B.C. Regional Chief of the Assembly of First Nations. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)

Terry Teegee re-elected BC Assembly First Nations Regional Chief

Teegee defeats Cheryl Casimer in assembly’s first virtual election

A member of Takla Nation will be serving another term as regional chief for the BC Assembly of First Nations (BCAFN).

Terry Teegee was re-elected for a three-year term during BCAFN’s 17th annual general meeting held online Nov. 18.

He was running against Cheryl Casimer of the Ktunaxa Nation who currently resides in Ts’il Kaz Koh (Burns Lake) with her partner Chief Dan George.

Teegee claimed 82 of the 139 votes cast confirmed electoral officer Ron Laufer who said there were few concerns with the online election despite recent storm activity.

Also elected through BCAFN’s first virtual election is female youth representative Taylor Behn-Tsakoza of Fort Nelson First Nation.

Read More: BC Assembly of First Nations gears up for virtual election

We Wai Kai (Cape Mudge) Chief Brian Assu and Tk’emlups te Secwepemc (Kamloops) Chief Rosanne Casimir were acclaimed to BCAFN’s board of directors last month.

“The BCAFN is looking forward to working with the chiefs and leaders to confront the challenges of our time including COVID-19, policing and justice, climate emergency and a ‘new future’ post-pandemic era,” BCAFN said in a Nov. 18 news release.

British Columbia First Nations

