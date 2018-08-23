Test drive an electric car this week

This week Accelerate Kootenays and Wildsight are giving Kimberley residents the opportunity to test drive an electric vehicle.

On Thursday, August 23 participants will test drive a Chevrolet Bolt EV. The event is taking place at the Wildsight Office (495 Wallinger), beside Centex, from 2p.m. to 8:30p.m.. To sign up click here.

The car will also be available for viewing at the Kimberley Farmers’ Market on the same day.

This is a great opportunity for those interested in purchasing an electric vehicle, especially since Kimberley will soon be seeing a solar-generated EV charging station.

The City received a grant of $25,000 from the Solar Now Program, and Kimberley City Council has approved up to $35,000 in (required) matching funds, from the Carbon Tax Project Reserve, to install a solar electric generation system to power the charging station.

Solar Now is a project of Clean Energy Canada that seeks to deploy solar renewable energy systems in prominent public locations to advance Canadian’s understanding of solar energy and take action on climate change. They approached the City with the opportunity for the solar-based system.

Manager of Planning Services Troy Pollock says this will provide clean and renewable energy to offset the cost of electric vehicle charging. Through the Accelerate Kootenays program, it will be free to charge your vehicle at this station.

“This will provide a highly visible example of the huge potential for expanded solar energy production in Kimberley,” said Pollock at a recent Council meeting.

There will be three electric chargers powered by two solar panels and the station will be installed in the main Platzl parking lot adjacent to Kimberley Visitor Centre.