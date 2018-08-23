Test drive an electric car this week

This week Accelerate Kootenays and Wildsight are giving Kimberley residents the opportunity to test drive an electric vehicle.

On Thursday, August 23 participants will test drive a Chevrolet Bolt EV. The event is taking place at the Wildsight Office (495 Wallinger), beside Centex, from 2p.m. to 8:30p.m.. To sign up click here.

The car will also be available for viewing at the Kimberley Farmers’ Market on the same day.

This is a great opportunity for those interested in purchasing an electric vehicle, especially since Kimberley will soon be seeing a solar-generated EV charging station.

The City received a grant of $25,000 from the Solar Now Program, and Kimberley City Council has approved up to $35,000 in (required) matching funds, from the Carbon Tax Project Reserve, to install a solar electric generation system to power the charging station.

Solar Now is a project of Clean Energy Canada that seeks to deploy solar renewable energy systems in prominent public locations to advance Canadian’s understanding of solar energy and take action on climate change. They approached the City with the opportunity for the solar-based system.

Manager of Planning Services Troy Pollock says this will provide clean and renewable energy to offset the cost of electric vehicle charging. Through the Accelerate Kootenays program, it will be free to charge your vehicle at this station.

“This will provide a highly visible example of the huge potential for expanded solar energy production in Kimberley,” said Pollock at a recent Council meeting.

There will be three electric chargers powered by two solar panels and the station will be installed in the main Platzl parking lot adjacent to Kimberley Visitor Centre.

Previous story
Trump denies wrongdoing, says Cohen is making up stories
Next story
Big Island feels the effects of approaching Hurricane Lane

Just Posted

Test drive an electric car this week

This week Accelerate Kootenays and Wildsight are giving Kimberley residents the opportunity… Continue reading

Winds could pose challenge for Meachen Creek Complex firefighting efforts

Fire could push past current boundaries, says Incident Management Team.

Wildsight introduces wise waste station at Kimberley Farmers’ Market

The WWS aims to help minimize garbage created from the weekly markets.

Birds from Kimberley test positive for West Nile virus

This is the first evidence of West Nile virus activity in the province this year.

Dynamiters training camp this weekend

Evacuation alert for Kimberley having impact on camp attendance

Big Island feels the effects of approaching Hurricane Lane

Hurricane Lane could be the most powerful storm to hit Hawaii since Hurricane Iniki in 1992

East Kootenay fire victim honoured

Bradley Patrick Tipper remembered as gentle-hearted and generous

Hiking reservations pitched for B.C. parks in danger of being ‘loved to death’

Politicians, conservationists are seeking new ways to balance protecting environment with tourism

Man who killed mother and sister had no apparent terror tie

The Islamic State group swiftly claimed responsibility for the attack in France

Trump denies wrongdoing, says Cohen is making up stories

Trump calls Cohen just a “part-time attorney”

Toronto Maple Leafs hire Hayley Wickenheiser for front-office role

Wickenheiser attended the Leafs’ development camp as a guest coach in June

Supreme Court dismisses Burnaby’s case against Trans Mountain pipeline

Thousands of people have rallied in protest against the pipeline

Cabinet meetings on Vancouver Island ‘going great,’ says PM Trudeau

Ministers talk NAFTA, pipelines and more in Nanaimo; meetings continuing Thursday

UPDATED: More than 130 people in B.C. died of illicit drug overdoses in July

BC Coroners Service says that’s an average of four deaths per day

Most Read