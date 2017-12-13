Testimony wraps up in Blackmore charter challenge

After evidence from RCMP officers, crown and defence lawyers move to closing arguments.

A charter application for a fundamentalist Mormon leader seeking a stay of proceedings continued on Wednesday in Cranbrook Supreme Court.

In July, Winston Blackmore was found guilty of practicing polygamy with 24 wives between 1991 and 2014, however, he is seeking relief by arguing that the Charter of Rights and Freedoms protects his right to freedom of association and freedom of religion.

Special prosecutor Peter Wilson called evidence from RCMP officers who investigated Blackmore for various offences, including polygamy and sexual exploitation in separate investigations in 1991 and 2005.

In his notice of application, Blackmore alleges that he believed he could continue practicing polygamy because he was never charged with the offence following the initial investigation in 1991.

Blackmore’s lawyer, Blair Suffredine and Special Prosecutor Peter Wilson will conclude the charter application on Wednesday afternoon and Thursday with their closing arguments.

More to come.

