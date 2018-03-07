That’s a bet

Kimberley, Invermere mayors, local breweries bet on playoff series

Mayor Mary Giuliano from Fernie visited Kimberley Mayor Don McCormick in a Dynamiter’s jersey last year to settle their bet. Bulletin file

Mayor Don McComrick tweeted earlier this week that he and Invermere Mayor Gerry Taft would have a side bet on the KIJHL playoff series between their respective teams, the Kimberley Dynamiters and Columbia Valley Rockies. That bet has now been finalized.

Mayor Taft and Mayor McCormick have agreed that the mayor on the losing side will address the other’s council in the winning jersey; Over Time Beer Works and Arrowhead Brewing Company have agreed that the losing brew house puts the other’s beer on a guest tap in their taproom. Over Time and Arrowhead are the brews of choice at each arena.

The series moves to Invermere this weekend after the first two games were played in Kimberley.

Previous story
Union pleas for province to act on nursing home takeover by Chinese government

Just Posted

Dynamiters start with a win

5 -1 over Columbia Valley in the opener; game two tonight in Kimberley

Kimberley RCMP nab nine impaired drivers in February

In February Kimberley RCMP officers removed nine impaired drivers from the road.… Continue reading

Supporting the Pines Memorial Society

Kimberley FOCUS makes a $500 donation to the Pines Memorial Society. FOCUS… Continue reading

College of the Rockies Offering International Internships

College of the Rockies will facilitate 30 international internships for young people… Continue reading

RDEK pursuing grant funding for emergency operations

Regional government wishes to upgrade equipment at local Emergency Operations Centre.

News Recap: Kimberley

A quick recap of the top news stories this week.

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

B.C. woman slapped with fine for living in late mother’s 55+ condo

Coralee Stevens, 48, fought to reside in Fraser Valley complex for those 55 and older

BCHL Today: Alberni Valley Bulldogs have Victoria on the ropes

BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

B.C. wine ban lifted too soon, Alberta’s Jason Kenney says

Premier John Horgan’s anti-pipeline strategy ‘100 little ankle-biting efforts’

Going for gold: Canada aiming to top 16 medals won in Sochi

Canada is sending 55 athletes to PyeongChang

Small earthquake rattles southern Vancouver Island

A magnitude 2.3 quake hit outside of Victoria late Tuesday night

B.C teacher resigns, has teaching licence suspended after profanity-laced rant

Vancouver teacher told a student to “shut your teeth”

Trump administration once again lifts elephant trophy ban

The Trump administration has quietly decided once again to allow Americans to import the body parts of African elephants shot for sport

Most Read