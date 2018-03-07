That’s a bet

Mayor Don McComrick tweeted earlier this week that he and Invermere Mayor Gerry Taft would have a side bet on the KIJHL playoff series between their respective teams, the Kimberley Dynamiters and Columbia Valley Rockies. That bet has now been finalized.

Mayor Taft and Mayor McCormick have agreed that the mayor on the losing side will address the other’s council in the winning jersey; Over Time Beer Works and Arrowhead Brewing Company have agreed that the losing brew house puts the other’s beer on a guest tap in their taproom. Over Time and Arrowhead are the brews of choice at each arena.

The series moves to Invermere this weekend after the first two games were played in Kimberley.