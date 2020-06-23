The 2020 Selkirk Secondary School Awards Night

Aven Jowitt Kittle - Bantam Boys Athlete of the Year. Avery Burki - Sr Boy Athlete of the Year Belle Boehm - Sr Female Athlete of the Year Brendan Du Preez - Junior Award of Distinction Brooklyn Burki - Bantam Girls Athlete of the Year Clint Dolgopol - MC of Awards Night Gretchen Miller - Principal’s Award Hailey Renaud - Junior Award of Distinction Iain Douglas - Jr Male Athlete of the Year Jadyn Gould - Bill Murphy Award Lindsay Andersen - Lee Haskell Memorial Award Maddy Corbett - Grade 11 Top Citizenship Award Marielle Ackermann - Grade 12 Top Academic Student Award Marielle Ackermann - Nick Mayne Award Molly Craig - Grade 12 Top Academic Student Award Olivia Fraser - Grade 9 Top Citizenship Award Sadie DeMars - Junior Award of Distinction Sydney Wilson - Nick Mayne Award Zoe Dancer - Grade 10 Top Academic & Top Citizenship Award
Although due to the COVID-19 pandemic it may not happen like they imagined it, Selkirk’s class of 2020 will be celebrating the momentous occasion of their graduation this coming weekend.

On Thursday, parents of students will receive a saveable link to the virtual ceremony, which will feature speeches from the valedictorian and the superintendent, plus a video message from Principal Dolgopol and the rest of the staff, and a grad video created by Gretchen Miller.

On Friday from 1 to 2 p.m. parents of students have organized a “socially-distanced reverse parade” as a substitute for the traditional parade walk through the Platzl. The class of 2020, dressed in their graduation best, will line up along the park side of Rotary Drive, beginning at the Mackenzie Street ball diamond and continuing down to the skatepark.

People are welcome to drive by, honk and yell words of congratulations to this year’s grads.

Rules will be in place to keep everyone safe in accordance with provincial health guidelines. You are asked to enter the parade into the Civic Centre Parking lot from Archibald Street — do not come down Rotary.

Everyone will be given a permit indicating parade rules. You must stay in your vehicle and follow the car in front of you slowly. Do not get out of the vehicle or stop to take pictures. Foot and bike traffic will not be allowed.

Miniature grad ceremonies will take place on Friday and Saturday on a staggered basis, allowing 12 students with four guests each at a time, more information on that can be found in the “Grad Zone” section of Selkirk’s website at https://www.sd6.bc.ca/school/sss/


