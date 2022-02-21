The 2022 Kimberley Flannel Fest

The first-ever Flannel Fest Fling disc golf tournament was a massive success, drawing well over 60 competitors to play a pop-up 18-hole course at Purcell Golf Course.

The fourth-annual Kimberley Flannel Fest took place on Saturday, Feb. 18 and was an eclectic mix of competitions and events, held both in person and virtually this year and the result of a lot of hard work from Karen Rempel and James “Archie” Archibald.

“Wow, what an event this year,” said Rempel, event coordinator with Rocky Mountain Event Planners. “COVID has been tough on all of us and the Flannel Panel has been working hard to keep this event going and offer a bit of fun to Kimberley. The weather didn’t hamper Kimberley’s Flannel Festers, it was rain, sleet, snow and wind to keep trudging through.”

For the most part, all events were able to go ahead as scheduled. Downtown was bustling with the Platzl Sidewalk sale, but the Vendor Market was cancelled due to weather.

“Every year it is something new to keep us all entertained, this year was no different with many contests running throughout the week before,” Rempel said.

The event featured numerous competitions encouraging the people of Kimberley to submit photos for their entries in a variety of categories. The winners of just a few of these contests are listed below.

Emery Hoko won the Super Funky Art contest with a pair of decorated Vans slip-ons. Jake McIvor won the Shirley Rossi Back Yard Snow Sculpture with his epic recreation of Happy Hans in his backyard in Marysville.

Creekside Physiotherapy, with a skeleton dressed in garb familiar to attendees of Flannel Fests past, won the Business Flannel Battle.

Dave George won Kimberley’s Best Beard, and in recognition of all the support he received, he donated $200 to the Kimberley Food Bank.

There was also the second-annual Flannel Fest Fat Bike Poker Run, cross country Skiing at the Kimberley Nordic Club and the Little’s Flannelized Foto contest.

One new event this year was the Flannel Fest Fling, a disc golf tournament held at a temporary 18-hole course set up at the Purcell Golf Course.

The event was organized by Paul Rodgers, yes, the same one writing this article, with the help and guidance of Cranbrook Disc Golf Club President Steve Reedyk, plus a whole host of volunteers and dedicated disc golfers, who made the course a reality on extremely short notice.

Despite only being announced a week before the event, and only having a few days to layout and install the course, it was a huge hit, with well over 60 competitors coming out and braving the deep snow and having a great time.

Ben Loggains took down the win in the advanced division with a scorching score of 40, or 15 strokes under par. He bested Casey Hanemayer by two stokes, even though Hanemayer came out blazing and hit the only hole in one of the event on hole 9.

James Eliason of the Cranbrook Chain Rattlers was the winner of the B-pool with a great score of -1.

In addition to the crucial assistance of Reedyk, the generosity of Purcell Golf and the numerous volunteers, including Evan Janzen who brought out his quad to help transport baskets around the course, the event was also bolstered by numerous sponsors.

Parked Pro was the title sponsor of the event, donating prizes and setting up their shop so people could browse discs and other merchandise before and after the event. Prizes were also generously provided by the Fire Hall, Grist and Mash, Over Time Beer Works, Grubstake Pizza, Chris Keitch Metalworks and Limber Disc Golf from Calgary.

Flannel Fest as a whole also had a whole host of sponsors to help make the event and its many competitions all the more special.

“Our team would like to thank all the sponsors, the turnout was very heart warming this year with many businesses generously donating,” Rempel said. “Flannel Fest is for Everyone and it is our idea to create as many events throughout the City of Kimberley as possible.”

She added that the generosity of all the businesses was heartwarming, and all proceeds went directly into event, given as prizes and charitable donations.

“Flannel Fest was able to raise funds to maintain our trails, create sporting events and raise funds for charitable causes,” Rempel said.

There are already big plans in store for next year and the Flannel Panel is meeting soon to discuss and plan for the 2023 event, so watch out for an announcement.

If you have an idea for Flannel Fest contact: info@rmep.ca.

Flannel Fest’s best Flannel Pet winners Max the cat and Mini the dog, best friends and rescues.

Jake McIvor wins the Shirley Rossi Backyard Snow Sculpture contest with his recreation of Happy Hans.

The winner of the best beard contest: Jake George.

Creekside Physiotherapy wins the Business Flannel Battle.