The Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour Returns for Two Nights in Cranbrook this January

Devotees of the Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour will be pleased to hear the tour will return to Cranbrook’s Key City Theatre for not just one, but two nights of films celebrating the spirit of adventure on January 5th and 6th, 2018.

The Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour, a program of Banff Centre for Arts and Creativity, began 30 years ago to bring the best of the 9-day Banff Mountain Film Festival to communities beyond the Bow Valley. Every winter, Wildsight Kimberley Cranbrook partners with the Banff Centre to screen a selection of films from the festival in Cranbrook. This year’s films include stories of remote journeys, ground-breaking expeditions, and cutting-edge adventures told through the eyes of adventurers, authors, photographers, and filmmakers from around the globe.

New this year, attendees will have the option of participating in one night ($30/person), or attending both Friday and Saturday with a weekend pass ($50/person). All proceeds from the event will go directly to support Wildsight’s work in Kimberley and Cranbrook. Films will be selected by event volunteers in collaboration with the Banff Centre. Each night will feature different films, but as always, the final program will be left as a surprise. Dying for a sneak peek? A preview of the many possibilities can be found on the Banff Centre’s World Tour roster. Tickets and weekend passes are now available at the Key City Theatre Box Office and can be purchased online, over the phone (250.426.7006) or in person (20 14th Ave N). Join us for the adventure!