The East Kootenay saw 49 COVID-19 cases between January and October

To date, Interior Health has seen 1,001 cases

The BC Centre for Disease Control’s most recent COVID-19 data shows that between January 1 and November 12 there have been 49 cases of COVID-19 reported in the East Kootenay region.

In a two week span from October 30 to November 12, the BC CDC data shows seven new cases in the East Kootenay region.

Local health area data is updated less frequently, on a monthly basis. The most recent update shows that Cranbrook had 11 cases between January and October of this year. Kimberley has seen one case during that time frame, while Fernie reported ten and Creston saw three.

To date, their have been 1,001 cases confirmed in the Interior Health region. As of Monday morning, November 16, there are 173 active cases in the region. One person is currently hospitalized and three COVID-related deaths have been confirmed in the region. One person is currently admitted into the ICU with COVID-19.

READ MORE: Medical masks now mandatory in B.C. hospitals, doctors’ offices, care facilities

Medical Masks are now mandatory in all B.C. health facilities including hospitals, doctors’ offices and care facilities. This directive was put in place November 4, and according to the directive, facilities will need to provide medical masks to those who need them. This directive applies to patients, health care workers and non-clinical staff, and visitors.

Patients admitted into hospitals and those living in long-term care won’t need to wear their masks in their room, however.

Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam warned over the weekend that cases continue to rise in Western Canada, Ontario and Quebec. She says this could put a strain on the country’s hospitals.

Health Officials across the country are urging Canadians to continue to social distance, wash hands often, wear masks in public spaces or where social distancing can’t take place, and to stay home when sick.


