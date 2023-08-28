The Elkford Health Centre is closed August 29, 2023 due to planned power outage. Free Press file

The Elkford Health Centre is closed August 29, 2023 due to planned power outage. Free Press file

The Elkford Health Centre is closed August 29, 2023

Interior Health has announced that the Elkford Health Centre will be closed on Tuesday, Aug. 29 due to a scheduled power outage by BC Hydro. For all emergent and urgent health-care needs, patients can access care at the Sparwood Health Centre at 570 Pine Avenue or call 911.

Patients with booked medical appointments at the Elkford Health Center on Aug. 29 have the option for a phone consult or attending an in-person appointment with their Elkford provider at the Sparwood Health Centre on that day. Anyone with an appointment is being contacted directly by Elkford Health Centre staff.

Lab services will also be suspended on Aug. 29. For bloodwork or x-ray services, patients are encouraged to make an appointment for the Sparwood Health Centre through www.labonlinebooking.ca or by calling 1-844-870-4756 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. MDT.

Service will return to normal operations at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 30.

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Firefighters battle many challenges tied to deadly wilderness blazes
Next story
Racism factor in unequal health care provided Indigenous women: PHAC study

Just Posted

City of Kimberley addresses frequently asked questions from residents regarding the new curbside organic waste pick-up program. Paul Rodgers photo.
City addresses curbside organic waste collection FAQs

Clockwise from top left: Manav Basyal and Biren Majhi have opened the new Baker 89 in downtown Cranbrook. Left to right — Ram Tiwari, Biren Majhi, Manav Basyal and Sooni Tiwari (front); Wloka Farms in Creston is expanding their storage facility located right behind the fruit stand; Brian Donald is the general manager at Craftsman Collision; Last week the iconic Hudson’s Bay Store in downtown Banff closed its doors.
Kootenay Regional Business Round-Up

Steve Royer running the 10 K in Abbotsford. Facebook file
Kimberley city councillor Royer wins silver at 55+ Games

The Rocky Mountain Rogues in action against the Terrace Northmen, Saturday’s Saratoga Cup Semifinal, August 26 at COTR Field. (Barry Coulter photo)
Rogues three-peat as Saratoga Cup champs