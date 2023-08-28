The Elkford Health Centre is closed August 29, 2023

Interior Health has announced that the Elkford Health Centre will be closed on Tuesday, Aug. 29 due to a scheduled power outage by BC Hydro. For all emergent and urgent health-care needs, patients can access care at the Sparwood Health Centre at 570 Pine Avenue or call 911.

Patients with booked medical appointments at the Elkford Health Center on Aug. 29 have the option for a phone consult or attending an in-person appointment with their Elkford provider at the Sparwood Health Centre on that day. Anyone with an appointment is being contacted directly by Elkford Health Centre staff.

Lab services will also be suspended on Aug. 29. For bloodwork or x-ray services, patients are encouraged to make an appointment for the Sparwood Health Centre through www.labonlinebooking.ca or by calling 1-844-870-4756 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. MDT.

Service will return to normal operations at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 30.