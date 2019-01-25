Theo, the 800-lb. pig, takes ferry to new Vancouver Island home

Theodore is going to live at A Home for Hooves Farm Sanctuary in Duncan

Theodore, the 800-pound pig who was found roaming the Fraser Highway in Langley last summer, was travelling to his forever home on Friday after waiting almost half a year for a suitable owner.

After being in the care of the Langley Animal Protection Society since August, Theo was loaded onto a three-horse travel trailer and sent off to his new home at A Home for Hooves Farm Sanctuary in Duncan on Vancouver Island.

Getting Theo onto the trailer wasn’t an easy feat, according to LAPS animal control officer Tina Jensen Fogt, who said the process took about two hours.

“It took us awhile. He certainly wasn’t interested in cooperating right away. He saw the fence panels come out and he was like ‘I’m onto you guys, I’m not doing this,’” said Jensen Fogt.

But with enough coaxing, and a lot of donuts and cookies, Theo headed off to begin a new life on the Island.

“He was five steps ahead of us the whole time. He’s not a big fan of travel, and he’s a little stressed,” added Jensen Fogt.

“I’m so excited for him. I’m also excited to get five to 10 hours of my week back to focus on other responsibilities.”

RELATED STORY: An 800-pound pig needs a forever home, Langley animal shelter says

RELATED STORY: Many offers of home for lost Langley pig

Jensen Fogt accompanied Theo, adding BC Ferries covered the cost of the trailer and passenger fees both ways.

Theo’s new home is run by Michelle Singleton, and the sanctuary is filled with pot-belly pigs, sheep, goats, ducks, and chickens.

Recently, Singleton adopted a similar-sized Berkshire pig named Lilian to provide Theo with companionship.

Last summer, the Langley organization was able to identify Theo’s original owner, who chose not to claim him.

Theo then lived at a property owned by Jensen Fogt’s mother, since the Langley group didn’t have the capacity to house such a large animal.

Finding a suitable home was challenging, so in December, the society issued a public call out for potential owners, and received more than 50 offers.

According to Jensen Fogt, A Home for Hooves was chosen based on proximity, experience, and companionship.

Jensen Fogt said she will miss having Theo’s “quirky” personality around, as he “loves his tummy rubs and a good scratch.”

WATCH: Theo the 800-pound pig will soon be living high on the hog

 

Theo poses with a captain’s hat in his trailer on the B.C. Ferries. Courtesy Jayne Nelson

Theo was coaxed into the trailer with a lot of donuts and cookies. Courtesy Tina Jensen Fogt

Theo is off to Duncan B.C. where he will start a new life at a farm sanctuary. Miranda Fatur Black Press Media

