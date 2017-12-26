They came for the deals

Shoppers descend on Orchard Park Shopping Centre on Boxing Day in Kelowna

Some people just came to check it out, others really wanted a deal, but either way, the shoppers that braved Orchard Park Shopping Centre in Kelowna were caught up in the mayhem that is Boxing Day.

From last minute shoppers who had yet to celebrate Christmas with family, to those looking for new winter jackets, to a few that were after a specific sale, consumers in Kelowna weren’t about to miss out on this annual event.

Related: Boxing Day madness begins

However one woman told the Capital News she just came to the mall because her daughter wanted to shop, another man said it was his way of spending time with his sisters, and a woman said it was her first Boxing Day shop ever and that she just wanted to check it out.

According to the Better Business Bureau, one in five Canadians is expected to take part in the Boxing Day madness— although that number is down from last year.

Check out the video below to see what people said about this year’s sales on Boxing Day.

@Jen_zee
jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
UPDATE: Power restored to thousands in Nova Scotia
Next story
Saskatchewan residents help passengers on frozen train

Just Posted

$1M winning Lotto 6/49 ticket bought in the Kootenays

A ticket purchased in the Nelson and Creston area is a lucky winner

Track Santa Claus along his Christmas Eve journey to B.C.

Santa has already dropped off gifts in Korea, Hong Kong and Nepal

8th Annual Turkey Runoff

Orienteering snowshoe race hosted by the Kootenay Orienteering Club and Get Outside BC

Kimberley Artisan Market raises $2000 for the Kimberley Helping Hands Food Bank

By Corey Bullock… Continue reading

Alpine Canada looking for volunteers

Volunteers are needed for the 2018 ski racing season at Kimberley Alpine Resort.

News recap: Kimberley

A quick recap of the top news stories this week in Kimberley.

Calgary police searching for mother after body of baby found

Police in Calgary believe baby may have been alive when she was left in parking-lot

Saskatchewan residents help passengers on frozen train

Residents of Saskatchewan town lauded for helping passengers on frozen train

Child found safe in stolen car in Ontario

Police find toddler in car stolen with the child still in it on Christmas Day

UPDATE: Power restored to thousands in Nova Scotia

A wild winter storm knocks out power to much of Nova Scotia

Boxing Day madness begins

Get ready to shop, as some of the biggest deals of the year are to happen today

A deep freeze settles in across country

Environment Canada issues extreme cold warnings across country

UPDATE: Police in Victoria investigating two bodies found on Christmas Day

An injured person was also found at the scene and taken to hospital. Authorities say the public is not at risk

VIDEO: In Christmas message, queen honours cities hit by terror

Queen Elizabeth II addresses the Commonwealth

Most Read