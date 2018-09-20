Thieves escape after man claims his wife is giving birth

RCMP searching for suspects in brazen daytime break in

Police are looking for a crafty thief and his pregnant companion, after the couple escaped detection in a break and enter by claiming the woman was going into labor.

Princeton RCMP Corporal Chad Parsons said two people were returning to their home on Highway 3 Monday afternoon and encountered a strange car in the driveway.

The man said he was changing a tire, and his wife was in labor. He asked for the location of the nearest hospital.

Before the homeowners realized their garage and shed had been broken into, the couple fled.

A hydraulic car jack was stolen, and a generator was moved.

The victims drove out looking for the suspect vehicle – a four door grey Honda Accord – and located it on Highway 5A.

However the driver of that car took off at high speed, said Parsons.

Anyone with information is asked to call RCMP at 250-295-6911.

To report a typo, email:
publisher@similkameenspotlight.com.


andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Rural Canada Post carriers could see 25-per-cent pay hike: spokesman
Next story
BC Children’s Hospital warns of possible PayPal fraud

Just Posted

Kevin Dunnebacke running for City Council

Dunnebacke is the owner and operator of K-Town Custom Auto.

Nigel Kitto seeks second term on Kimberley Council

Nigel Kitto is making another run for City Council, saying he is… Continue reading

New pastor for a new church

Kimberley Pentecostal Church and Holy Cross Lutheran have come together

Basin sees increased support from the Trust

$57 million in benefits delivered through 65 programs and initiatives last year

Jumbo’s legal boondoggle continues

Province appealing the BC Supreme Court decision

Watch out for Pavement Patty: Drivers warned outside B.C. elementary school

New survey reveals unsafe school zones during 2018 back-to-school week

GOP pushing forward for Kavanaugh, accuser wants ‘fairness’

Kavanaugh has denied al allegations of sexual misconduct

Tent city campers now allowed to stay in B.C. provincial park

Contrary to earlier reports, Ministry of Environment says there is no deadline for campers to leave Greater Victoria camp site

Former VP of lululemon joins B.C. cannabis cultivation facility

Kerry Biggs will be the Chief Financial Officer of True Leaf, in Lumby

Could cannabis help keep people in B.C. on treatment for opioid addiction?

People on opioid agonist treatment face lower risks of overdosing, BC Centre on Substance Use says

Around the BCHL – Trail Smoke Eater grad to captain NCAA Michigan Tech Huskies

Around the BCHL is a regular look at the BCHL and goings-on throughout the junior A world.

WHL season set to kick off in Cranbrook

Kootenay Ice gearing up for another campaign with youthful roster

Thieves escape after man claims his wife is giving birth

RCMP searching for suspects in brazen daytime break in

Rural Canada Post carriers could see 25-per-cent pay hike: spokesman

An arbitrator has released a ruling in a long-standing pay equity dispute at Canada Post

Most Read