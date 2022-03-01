Third Quarter Policing Report delivered to Kimberley City Council

Sgt. Steve Woodcox of the Kimberley RCMP delivered the third quarter policing report to Council on Monday evening at the regular meeting of council. The report covers October to December 2021.

It was a relatively routine quarter, with calls down from last year, Woodcox said, but he did note two very visible investigations, the two arsons, one at the Kimberley Gymnastics building, which destroyed the building, and one that destroyed the lift hut at Kimberley Alpine Resort which has put the lift out of commission for the entire ski season.

“I want to thank the public for assisting in the gym club fire,” Woodcox said, adding that the community is the eyes and ears when things like this happen.

“We are very confident we have the right individual and we are very hopeful that in the future we will solve the KAR fire.”

He again appealed for anyone with any information to please come forward.

He also addressed the increased number of fraud calls the detachment was receiving, many of them complaints of buying something and then never receiving it.

He said that it was very important that if you were buying something from someone you don’t know that you meet the person first. Meet in a public place, a parking lot of an open store, even the local police detachment parking lot.

“If you don’t meet the person we are at a disadvantage trying to investigate it. And if someone doesn’t want to meet publicly, there’s probably a reason.”

Woodcox also wanted the acknowledge the work of Kimberley Search and Rescue, calling them an invaluable asset to the detachment and the community. KSAR was called on three times during the last quarter he said, for missing hunters and missing sledders, and all three calls had positive outcomes. He said Kimberley RCMP is grateful to be able to call on KSAR for assistance.

