This season’s Farmers’ Market to feature ‘Hatch & Hype’ initiative

This coming season’s farmers’ markets will feature a free table provided by Hatch & Hype, a new initiative created to help promote up and coming entrepreneurs, or help existing vendors promote new products. Paul Rodgers file.

The BC Association of Farmers’ Markets (BCAFM) has announced the launch of a new project, the BC Farmers’ Market Hatch & Hype, with the intent of assisting market organizers to recruit new vendors, and highlight the new products of existing vendors.

The next season is still a few months away, but the Kimberley Market organizers wanted to start getting the word out about the Hatch & Hype program, which will provide a free table at the Thursday markets for emerging food vendors, or existing vendors with new products.

“It’s simultaneously a launching pad and a pop up tent,” said Kimberley Farmers’ Market manager Chad Kile.

By providing a farmers’ market table free of charge, the goal of this initiative is to allow new or established vendors as they develop new ideas, test new lines of products and collect feedback while building relationships.

“It gives people with an idea, big or small, an entire product line or just a single product, the chance to try it out in the community and see where it can go,” Kile said. “If you have a kick*** pumpkin pie recipe and want to bring it to the market, come and test it on somebody other than your family and friends. It could be the starting point for a whole pie operation.”

Hatch & Hype, which started in the Kootenays last year and plans to expand through the rest of the province this year if enough funding is secured, also intends to promote continued diversity amongst market vendors, and provide educational opportunities for both business owners and farmers’ market organizers.

“In the past we’ve had a drop in table and it’s kind of the same concept,” said Wildsight Kimberley Cranbrook branch manager Andrea Chapman. “I’m excited because it’s a great opportunity to incubate new ideas. It’s a kickstarter.”

The space is limited to one vendor at the branded Hatch & Hype table each market night. If interested in signing up for a table, or if you want to learn more about the Hatch & Hype program, contact kimberleyfarmersmarket@wildsight.ca



