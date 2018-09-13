The eye of Hurricane Florence is seen from the International Space Station. (Alexander Gerst/NASA)

Thousands of Canadians in path of extreme storms: Global Affairs Canada

About 440 Canadians have registered in areas near hurricane Florence; 3,446 near typhoon Mangkhut

Global Affairs Canada says thousands of Canadians are in the path of extreme weather expected to hit the U.S. and Southeast Asia.

The department says 440 Canadians have registered in areas expected to be impacted by hurricane Florence, while 3,446 Canadians have registered in areas expected to be impacted by typhoon Mangkhut.

It says 149 Canadians have registered in areas that tropical storm Isaac could affect.

Global Affairs noted that registration is voluntary, so the numbers are only estimates.

The department says it is ready to provide consular assistance to Canadians if required, and travel to the U.S. east coast should be avoided, especially from Edisto Beach in South Carolina to Duck, N.C.

Forecasters still aren’t sure where exactly hurricane Florence will make landfall, but they expect it will cover the North Carolina and South Carolina line.

Meanwhile, Philippine authorities began evacuating thousands of people Thursday in the path of typhoon Mangkhut, which has been categorized as a super typhoon with powerful winds and gusts.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Federal minister in conflict over surf clam licence, ethics commissioner says
Next story
Theft of wigs for kids who have cancer is ‘heartbreaking:’ shop manager

Just Posted

Kimberley, Cranbrook celebrate Games arrival with opening ceremony

With a day of competition under its belt, the 2018 55+BC Games… Continue reading

Kimberley invited to take a Coffee Break to support local dementia services

September is World Alzheimer’s Month and the Alzheimer Society of B.C. is… Continue reading

Kyle Dalum running for City Council

Kyle Dalum is a man who believes in being prepared. Therefore, when… Continue reading

Images of Day 1 of the 55+ Games

Today marks the first day of competition for 55+ B.C. Games participants and Kimberley

Photos: 55+ B.C. Games in Kimberley

Today marks the first day of competition for 55+ B.C. Games participants.

Goodbye summer: Snow expected along some B.C. highways

Highway 97 near 100 Mile House, Clinton and Coquihalla Highway forecast to see cold front move in

Time nearly up: Fierce Hurricane Florence aims at Southeast

More than 1.7 million people in the Carolinas and Virginia were warned to clear out

Theft of wigs for kids who have cancer is ‘heartbreaking:’ shop manager

Frances Rae, manager of Eva and Company Wigs, says all of the families have been understanding

Star B.C. quarterback avoiding distraction of potential pro football career

Michael O’Connor hopes to leade the University of B.C. Thunderbirds to another national championship

Thousands of Canadians in path of extreme storms: Global Affairs Canada

About 440 Canadians have registered in areas near hurricane Florence; 3,446 near typhoon Mangkhut

Freeland not returning immediately to Washington after briefing PM on NAFTA

Foreign Affair Minister Chrystia Freeland refused to go into any detail about the issues

Federal minister in conflict over surf clam licence, ethics commissioner says

Ethics commissioner said Dominic LeBlanc knew wife’s cousin was involved in Five Nations Clam Co

Humboldt Broncos emerge from tragedy

Junior hockey squad returns to ice for first game since tragic bus crash

RCMP searching for missing B.C. family of four

Anderson family of Surrey was reported missing on Tuesday by another family member

Most Read