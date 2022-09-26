Black Press file

Thousands of dollars worth of tools stolen in Kimberley

On September 21, 2022 Kimberley RCMP were called to the Sullivan Landing area in Townsite regarding a theft from a construction trailer. It was discovered suspects had stolen several thousand dollars of tools from a locked trailer.

Then on September 26, 2022 the RCMP received a call about another theft of tools from a locker trailer in the Marysville Views area where again several thousand dollars of tools were stolen.

Video evidence has been secured and these thefts are under investigation.

The Kimberley RCMP want to make the public aware of these thefts and is requesting anyone with any information that can assist this investigation to please contact the Kimberley RCMP at (250)427-4811.


