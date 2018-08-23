Threat prompts evacuation of B.C. retirement home

The investigation into the alleged threat in Kelowna remains active and ongoing at this time.

A threat made by phone ultimately prompted police to evacuate residents of a local retirement home late Wednesday morning in Kelowna.

The Kelowna RCMP received a report Aug. 22 at 11:09 a.m., of an alleged threat directed towards a retirement home located in the 200 block of Gerstmar Road.

Staff on site reported that they received a phone call from an unknown individual who allegedly uttered the threat of an undisclosed nature, said Cpl. Tania Carroll, in a press release.

Emergency crews responded to the scene and conducted a full risk assessment. A tactical evacuation of the premises was conducted by the RCMP, supported by the Kelowna Fire Department. Approximately 170 residents were impacted by the sudden evacuation.

READ ALSO: MORE THAN 130 DIED OF DRUG OVERDOSES IN JULY

“One of those evacuated residents was medically assessed, treated and released at the scene by BC Ambulance Service, after they went into medical distress related to an ongoing medical condition,” said Carroll.

The police investigation into the alleged threat remains active and ongoing at this time.

“Police officers identified and subsequently apprehended a person-of-interest at the scene,” said Carroll. “We take all complaints of threats very seriously and will conduct a thorough investigation.”

Police have since conducted a search of the property. Nothing of interest or concern was located during that search and residents were allowed to return to their units.

Anyone with any additional information is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.

